Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

A court in Delhi on Saturday extended till July 6 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, reported news agency PTI.

Bibhav Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Bibhav Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody till July 6, reported PTI.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest, reported PTI.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide, reported PTI.

Earlier this week, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday sought time from INDIA bloc leaders to discuss the alleged assault against her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aid Bibhav Kumar.

In a letter to INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member complained she was subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking up against the abuse.

"Instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party," she wrote.

"Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice. . . I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue," she added.

Maliwal posted the letters addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Sharad Pawar on X.

"I have worked on the ground for the last 18 years and have heard 1.7 lakh cases in the Women's Commission in 9 years. Without fearing anyone and bowing down to anyone, I have made the Women's Commission stand in a very high position. But it is very sad that first I was beaten badly at the Chief Minister's house, then my character was defamed.

"Today, I have written a letter to all the big leaders of the INDIA alliance regarding this matter. I have asked for an appointment with everyone," she wrote alongside the post.

