Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Kumar's bail plea, saying he enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground to grant him the relief was made out

Swati Maliwal. File pic

Listen to this article Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar x 00:00

The Delhi High Court on Friday denied bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Kumar's bail plea, saying he enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

ADVERTISEMENT

It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, said the judge.

Keeping in view the nature of accusations and apprehension of the witnesses being influenced, no grounds are made out for releasing the petitioner on bail at this stage, the judge concluded. "Application is accordingly dismissed."

Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Kumar had sought bail, claiming the allegations were false and his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

The Delhi Police had opposed his bail plea and said releasing him of bail may influence the probe.

It had also said investigation was going on and a charge sheet would be filed on or before July 16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever