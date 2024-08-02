Breaking News
Swati Maliwal assault case: HC dismisses Bibhav Kumar's plea challenging arrest

Updated on: 02 August,2024 05:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Bibhav Kumar, presently in judicial custody, was arrested on May 18

Swati Maliwal. File pic

Listen to this article
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.


"Petition dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.



Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.


Kumar, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

Delhi Police had opposed the petition and submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and he was taken into custody as per the law.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the high court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

delhi delhi high court Swati Maliwal India news national news

