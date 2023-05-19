Take precaution against rising temperature, be safe, says M K Stalin

Stalin directed the district collectors, and heads of local bodies and government departments to take appropriate steps, including awareness campaigns, to protect the general public, elders, pregnant women and children from the effects of heatwave condition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

With the scorching summer heat sapping the energy and amidst increasing mercury levels, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the people to take adequate precaution against the rising temperatures and remain safe.

He directed the district collectors, and heads of local bodies and government departments to take appropriate steps, including awareness campaigns, to protect the general public, elders, pregnant women and children from the effects of heatwave condition.

"Follow the precautionary measures announced by the government. I kindly request the public, those working in open places and others undertaking long road journeys to be safe," Chief Minister Stalin said in a statement here.

The India Meteorological Department, regional centre, said the maximum temperatures during the 24-hour ending 8.30 am today were generally above normal by 2°C to 3°C at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu with 2 stations reporting maximum temperatures greater than 40°C.

"The maximum temperatures were in the range of 33°C to 38°C in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, 36°C to 41.8°C in the plains of the interior Tamil Nadu and 21°C to 29°C in the hilly areas," the bulletin said.

Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.8°C (2.6°C above normal) followed by Karur Paramathi 41.5°C (above normal by 5.7°C) while Chennai recorded near normal maximum temperatures at Meenambakkam: 38.4°C and Nungambakkam: 36.1°C, respectively.

Quoting IMD's temperature forecast, the government release said the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3°C at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu for two days till May 20.

Explaining the series of meetings conducted by the government to protect the people against the soaring temperatures, the CM said the Revenue and Disaster Management minister issued an advisory to the public on May 15 and a high-level review meeting was held on May 17 by the Chief Secretary on the need to create awareness among the public on the immediate measures to be taken to counter the effects of increasing summer heat.

Officials of the relevant departments are making arrangements to ensure that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme employees, agricultural workers, construction workers, road workers, and others who work under the sun, start their work early in the morning and finish it before the heat wave increased.

"Officials have been instructed to provide shelters and first aid at work places, arrange for drinking water facilities at places where people gather in large numbers such as bus stand, markets, hospitals, government offices, tourist spots, and places of worship," he said.

Hospital authorities have been told to provide ORS to the public and in addition maintain an adequate stock of necessary medicines for treating people affected by the heatwave, the Chief Minister said.

