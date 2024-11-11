Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to take strict action against incidents like cheating, misleading and harassing the farmers during the purchase of paddy

Revanth Reddy. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Take tough action against traders troubling farmers: Telangana CM tells officials x 00:00

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked officials to take stringent action against traders who are cheating or creating problems for farmers during paddy procurement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), if necessary, against such traders, he said.

Reddy spoke to senior officials after receiving information about the incidents of traders troubling the farmers, an official release said.

He instructed the officials to take strict action against incidents like cheating, misleading and harassing the farmers during the purchase of paddy, it said.

The district Collectors have been directed to take appropriate measures to ensure that the procurement of paddy is smooth throughout the state. If any issues arise during the process, the district authorities can speak to senior officials to address them immediately, the CM suggested.

Reddy's directives to officials came following reports of farmers complaining of tardy pace of procurement, harassment by millers, lack of tarpaulins to cover the grains at procurement centres and other problems.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders have alleged that the government failed to ensure smooth procurement from the ryots.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever