Talk to the hand

Folk artistes perform during Congress party’s celebrations after the party’s decisive win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Saturday. PIC/PTI

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka. According to the Election Commission website, the party won 136 seats and was leading in 17 constituencies.

On the other hand, the BJP won 65 seats. The JD(S) emerged victorious in 19 seats and was leading in two constituencies. Two independents, one candidate each from Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, won. Elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday. With the Congress on Saturday establishing a win in the Karnataka Assembly elections over its rival—BJP, leaders and cadres of the party in Puducherry began celebrating the trends.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president AV Subramanian said in a release that “the Congress has vanquished the BJP which is ‘an anti-people outfit’ in Karnataka”. Further, he said the Congress had chased away the BJP from the south and has also infused confidence in the minds of the people in the context of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The partymen burst crackers and distributed sweets following the Congress victory.

Opposition leaders on Saturday lauded the Congress for its victory in and thanked the people of the state, saying that this win has showed that “Modi is not invincible”. TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Thank you Karnataka. For choosing LPG over Bajrangbaliji.”

As her party headed for a decisive win in the Karnataka Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the famous Hanuman temple at Jakhoo here and performed puja on Saturday. AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the Congress for its victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, and said the BJP should now realise that its tactics do not work anymore.

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations

