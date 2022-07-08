Breaking News
Tamil actor Vikram hospitalised due to chest discomfort

Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:42 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Vikram's manager Suryanarayanan M said the actor did not suffer cardiac arrest as was claimed in social media

Tamil actor Vikram. File Photo


Popular Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to a hospital here with complaints of chest discomfort and he is now clinically stable, the hospital said on Friday.

"The actor would be discharged soon," the hospital said.




"He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialists. He did not have any cardiac arrest and is now clinically stable. He will be discharged soon," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder ad executive director, Kauvery Hospital, here, said.


Vikram's manager Suryanarayanan M said the actor did not suffer cardiac arrest as was claimed in social media.

"Dear fans and well-wishers, 'Chiyaan' Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim," Suryanarayanan said.

"We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day," he tweeted.

Suryanarayanan, hoping this official statement provided clarity, further said, "Trust that rumours will be put to rest."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

