Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Tamil Nadu 21 Indian fishermen released from Colombo prison arrive in Chennai

Tamil Nadu: 21 Indian fishermen, released from Colombo prison, arrive in Chennai

Updated on: 03 August,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna won the release of 20 Sri Lankan fishermen.

Tamil Nadu: 21 Indian fishermen, released from Colombo prison, arrive in Chennai

Fishermen arrived in Chennai on Saturday morning/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu: 21 Indian fishermen, released from Colombo prison, arrive in Chennai
x
00:00

Twenty-one Indian fishermen, whose release had been arranged by the Indian High Commission in Colombo, arrived at Chennai airport Saturday morning. "We are returning home! 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated and are on their way to Chennai from Colombo," the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, tweeted on X, reported ANI. 


According to the report, on Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna won the release of 20 Sri Lankan fishermen.



"High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna, in cooperation with GoSL authorities, secured the release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being and assured their repatriation within a day," the Indian High Commission said in a post.


Officials from the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna went to the Kayts police station and met two of the four fishermen whose boat capsized after colliding with a Sri Lankan naval warship, the ANI report stated. 

Per the news agency report, the Indian Consul General, Sai Murali, enquired about the well-being of fishermen Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah and offered them of all possible assistance. The embassy officials also facilitated phone conversations with their families in India to ensure their well-being.

A Sri Lankan naval vessel collided with an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island on Thursday. One of the four Indian fishermen on board died, one went missing, and two were recovered and brought ashore in Kankesanthurai.

In reaction, the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was filed over the murder of an Indian fisherman, the ANI report stated. 

The search for the missing Indian fisherman continues. Indian embassy officials in Jaffna have been directed to rush to Kankesanthurai and provide all possible support to the fishermen and their families.

The Ministry of External Affairs underlined the importance of dealing with fishing-related concerns in a humane and humanitarian manner.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamil nadu sri lanka colombo chennai India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK