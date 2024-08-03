On Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna won the release of 20 Sri Lankan fishermen.

Fishermen arrived in Chennai on Saturday morning/ Screengrab

Tamil Nadu: 21 Indian fishermen, released from Colombo prison, arrive in Chennai

Twenty-one Indian fishermen, whose release had been arranged by the Indian High Commission in Colombo, arrived at Chennai airport Saturday morning. "We are returning home! 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated and are on their way to Chennai from Colombo," the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, tweeted on X, reported ANI.

"High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna, in cooperation with GoSL authorities, secured the release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being and assured their repatriation within a day," the Indian High Commission said in a post.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 21 fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison arrive at Chennai airport.



They were arrested for alleged cross-border fishing. pic.twitter.com/OKY0zATrTb — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

Officials from the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna went to the Kayts police station and met two of the four fishermen whose boat capsized after colliding with a Sri Lankan naval warship, the ANI report stated.

Per the news agency report, the Indian Consul General, Sai Murali, enquired about the well-being of fishermen Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah and offered them of all possible assistance. The embassy officials also facilitated phone conversations with their families in India to ensure their well-being.

A Sri Lankan naval vessel collided with an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island on Thursday. One of the four Indian fishermen on board died, one went missing, and two were recovered and brought ashore in Kankesanthurai.

In reaction, the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was filed over the murder of an Indian fisherman, the ANI report stated.

The search for the missing Indian fisherman continues. Indian embassy officials in Jaffna have been directed to rush to Kankesanthurai and provide all possible support to the fishermen and their families.

The Ministry of External Affairs underlined the importance of dealing with fishing-related concerns in a humane and humanitarian manner.