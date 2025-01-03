He claimed that the state's BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries were either arrested or kept under house arrest across various districts in the state on Friday

Pic/X

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Annamalai slams CM MK Stalin, says under DMK govt, sex offenders and criminals roam freely x 00:00

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday attacked Chief Minister MK Stalin's government over the Anna University sexual assault case, claiming that under the DMK, history sheeters and sexual offenders roam freely as DMK functionaries while BJP Tamil Nadu functionaries are being constantly harassed for being the voice of the citizens, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post of social media platform X, Annamalai said, "Under this DMK Govt in TN, history sheeters & sexual offenders roam freely under the disguise of being a DMK Functionary, but BJP Tamil Nadu functionaries are being constantly harassed for being the voice of the people."

He claimed that the state's BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries were either arrested or kept under house arrest across various districts in the state on Friday to stop them from participating in the rally in Madurai to deman justice for a student who was sexually assaulted at Chennai's Anna University.

"Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries were either arrested or kept under house arrest across various districts today to prevent them from participating in the rally in Madurai to seek Justice for the female Student who was sexually assaulted by a DMK functionary," Annamalai added in the post.

As per ANI, he further attacked the Chief Minister saying, "Why is the DMK government so afraid of being exposed for protecting criminals that it resorts to silencing those who seek justice? TN CM MK Stalin should be ashamed for curbing freedom of expression & his autocratic behaviour,"

Earlier today, the state's BJP's women's wing held a protest against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government demanding justice for a student who was sexually assaulted at Anna University in Chennai, ANI reported.

The women members of the BJP leading the "Justice rally" from the city of Madurai to Chennai were later detained by the police.

This comes after a second-year student of Anna University was reportedly sexually assaulted on the University's campus on the night of December 23, as per Chennai police, ANI cited.

One person has been arrested in relation to the assault case, ANI cited.

(With ANI inputs)