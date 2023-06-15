Tamil Nadu: BJP wants to do its politics through ED, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the BJP's leadership was engaged in "anti-people" politics and "wants to do its politics through the ED"

In a video on his official Twitter handle, CM Stalin also slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its handling of Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister Balaji, who they had arrested.

"You all are aware of the unfair troubles being given to Senthil Balaji by the ED. None has any doubt that it is brazen political vendetta. Taking up a case that is 10 years old, he was confined and subjected to mental pressure. He was mentally and physically weakened and even suffered a life-threatening heart disease because of the ED. Can there be any more brazen political vendetta," Stalin asked.

The CM said it is not wrong if Balaji was enquired based on some complaint or related court order but that he was no ordinary person who could abscond.

"What is the need to enquire such person by confining him like a terrorist. When the ED officials came, he gave full cooperation and said he was ready to give whatever explanation sought by them. Despite this, he was confined for 18 hours, was not allowed to meet anyone. When his health got worse only then did they take him to hospital. If they had been ignorant then, it would have been a grave danger for his life," the CM added.

"What is the emergency for such an enquiry. Is there an undeclared emergency in the country. Looks so going by the ED's activity. To put it simply, the BJP leadership wants to do its politics through the ED; its is not ready to do politics by meeting people. They are also not ready to trust BJP. People will believe it only if it does politics for them. BJP's politics is anti-people," CM stalin said attacking the BJP.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on Wednesday by the ED in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led cabinet. He has since been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

According to the hospital authority, V Senthil Balaji has undergone a coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest".