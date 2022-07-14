Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. File Pic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

