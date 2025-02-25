Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says ready for launguage war

The CM has called for a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat on March 5.

TN CM MK Stalin with Dy CM Udayanithi Stalin. PIC/PTI

Amid the ongoing Hindi imposition row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state was “ready” for “another language war.”

The CM has called for a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat on March 5.

Asked if the meeting will discuss the three-language policy, the chief minister said that to raise voice in the Parliament on issues like NEP, central funds and NEET, adequate number of MPs was required.

