Breaking News
CBSE draft norms propose conducting Class 10 boards in two phases from 2026
Kurla accident: BEST hands over financial assistance cheques to victims kins
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Makhija
Eknath Shinde orders probe after French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption
Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says ready for launguage war

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says ready for launguage war

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

The CM has called for a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat on March 5. 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says ready for launguage war

TN CM MK Stalin with Dy CM Udayanithi Stalin. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says ready for launguage war
x
00:00

Amid the ongoing Hindi imposition row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state was “ready” for “another language war.”


The CM has called for a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat on March 5. 


Asked if the meeting will discuss the three-language policy, the chief minister said that to raise voice in the Parliament on issues like NEP, central funds and NEET, adequate number of MPs was required.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamil nadu M K Stalin India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK