Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launched the scheme saying it was a recognition of women's hard work and distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks during the launch of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam'/ Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women heads of families x 00:00

The DMK government's flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women was rolled out here on Friday by Chief Minister MK Stalin on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai. Stalin launched the scheme saying it was a recognition of women's hard work and distributed bank debit cards to several beneficiaries and state ministers rolled out the programme in their districts.

It is a matter of pride that the scheme is launched on the birth anniversary of Anna and during the centenary (2023-24) of Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the "right" of women.

The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and the Rs 1,000 assistance is paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Officially, the scheme is "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam," Kalaignar Scheme for the Rights of Women. Late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi (1924-2018) is popularly known as Kalaignar, which means an artist of eminence.

The state government had months ago announced that the scheme, a key feature of DMK's manifesto ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, would be launched on September 15, on the birth anniversary of Annadurai.

Kancheepuram is Annadurai's home town who steered the DMK to its first-ever grand victory in the assembly election in 1967 and he was Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister between 1967 and 1969. Annadurai founded the DMK in 1949.

In July, Stalin inaugurated a camp in Dharmapuri to facilitate the registration of applications by women to avail of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance.

Stalin had described the scheme as revolutionary which would lead to a new renaissance in the lives of crores of women.

The Rs 12,000 payout per annum would be a great support for women, a symbol of development. It would help them improve their standards of living, lead a life of self-respect and eradicate poverty, he had said.

On the 115th birth anniversary of Annadurai, Stalin garlanded a statue of the Dravidian stalwart here and paid floral tributes before he launched the scheme.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever