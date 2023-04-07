Tamil Nadu cops book Bihar YouTuber under NSA

The Supreme Court asked a lawyer, who has been accused of spreading false information about attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, to be “more responsible” and tender an apology

Manish Kashyap

The Madurai police on Thursday booked a YouTuber from Bihar under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the rumours of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu. “Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act.” Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked a lawyer, who has been accused of spreading false information about attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, to be “more responsible” and tender an apology. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Pankaj Mithal was hearing two pleas filed by Advocate Prashant Kumar Umrao, whose verified Twitter handle says he is a spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP.

