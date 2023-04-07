Breaking News
As Mumbai temperatures soar, dehydrated animals & birds are getting hospitalised
Residents left to lurch as BMC allegedly ‘fails to inform’ about water cut
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Tamil Nadu cops book Bihar YouTuber under NSA

Tamil Nadu cops book Bihar YouTuber under NSA

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Madurai
Agencies |

Top

The Supreme Court asked a lawyer, who has been accused of spreading false information about attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, to be “more responsible” and tender an apology

Tamil Nadu cops book Bihar YouTuber under NSA

Manish Kashyap


The Madurai police on Thursday booked a YouTuber from Bihar under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the rumours of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu. “Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act.” Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad confirmed.


Also Read: Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: Nitish Kumar



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked a lawyer, who has been accused of spreading false information about attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, to be “more responsible” and tender an apology. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Pankaj Mithal was hearing two pleas filed by Advocate Prashant Kumar Umrao, whose verified Twitter handle says he is a spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news tamil nadu youtube madurai India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK