Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu: Three dead after consuming spurious liquor x 00:00

Three persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Marakanam near here on Saturday night and the victims were aged between 45 to 55 years, they said.

Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said.

A case has been registered and one person has been picked up in connection with the incident. Opposition AIADMK and PMK slammed the ruling DMK over the incident.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami, said during his party-led 10 year-rule (2011-21), there was no place for illicit liquor and blamed the ruling DMK's "inefficiency" for the Marakkanam deaths.

Also read: Maharashtra: Man wanted in 2018 murder case in Tamil Nadu nabbed from Vasai

"Steps should be at least taken now against illicit liquor," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss sought action against officials concerned over the sale of hooch and reiterated his party's demand for ending nationalisation of liquor sales in the state as well as implementation of prohibition.

Meanwhile, residents of Marakanam staged a road-blockade on the East Coast Road over the issue.

Traffic was disrupted in the arterial road for sometime due to the protests, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.