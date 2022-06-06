Target 60-plus for Covid-19 booster shot, Centre tells states

Centre tells states to vaccinate senior citizens due for precaution dose from July 31, and all those due for the second shot through door-to-door campaign

A Hajj pilgrim is inoculated with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination camp, in Mathura. File pic/ANI

The government plans to focus on administering precaution dose of anti-COVID vaccine to 4.7 crore 60-plus population, due for it by July 31, under its ongoing door-to-door Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign, officials said on Sunday. In 27 states, including Maharashtra, the coverage of precaution dose among 60 years and above is below the national average of 42 per cent. The Union Health Ministry has asked states and Union Territories to focus on vaccinating all those due for the second dose and those aged 60 and above eligible for precaution shot through the door-to-door activity.

The states where booster dose coverage is below the national average of 42 per cent include Nagaland (13 per cent), Meghalaya (15 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (16 per cent), Manipur (19 per cent), Jharkhand (27 per cent), Punjab (24 per cent), Maharashtra (31 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (31 per cent) and Assam (29 per cent).

Citizens undergo COVID test before leaving for their pilgrimage to Mecca, in Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Of the estimated 13.75 crore senior citizens in the country, 11.91 crore have been administered both the doses of vaccine until June 3. Of the 6.67 crore beneficiaries in the age group due for the booster dose until July 31, only 1.94 crore have taken the shot. Besides, 1.04 crore of the total estimated senior citizens are yet to take the first dose.

Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the country rose above 1 per cent after 34 days. The Union health ministry on Sunday morning recorded the daily TPR at 1.03 per cent. On May 1, the daily TPR was at 1.07 per cent.

India logged 4,270 new infections and 15 fresh fatalities in a span of 24 hours.

4,31,76,817 Total no. of Coronavirus cases in india so far

5,24,692 Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India so far

24,052 Total no. of active cases in India

13.75cr

Estimated no. of senior citizens in the country

4.7cr

No. of senior citizens due for booster shot

1.04cr

No. of senior citizens yet to take the first shot

12cr

No. of senior citizens who have taken 2 shots

