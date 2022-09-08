Taxmen launch pan-India raids

The tax teams, with the help of police, are searching at least 110 locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and some other states, they said

I-T raid at Silver Oak University in Ahmedabad. Pic/PTI

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids in multiple states as part of a pan-India tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious financial transactions, official sources said.

The tax teams, with the help of police, are searching at least 110 locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and some other states, they said.

A coordinated action has been launched against certain RUPPs, their promoters and linked entities to probe the source of their income and expenditure, the sources said. They are also probing some other instances of political funding through alleged illegal means.

The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on a recent recommendation of the Election Commission (EC), which recently struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 entities, categorised as RUPP by it, for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

Another operation was unleashed at NGOs including Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research and global NGO Oxfam India over alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them.

I-T raids in Congress-ruled states

The I-T department also con-ducted raids in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, both governed by Congress. In Chhattisgarh, searches were underway at multiple locations linked to some businessmen in Raipur and Raigarh, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he had already predicted raids by the I-T department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said the I-T department conducted raids on multiple premises belonging to him and his family members in capital city Jaipur, as well as at some locations in Uttarakhand. I-T department sources said the searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation. Yadav said he was not told anything about the raids.

