Teachers' Day: PM Modi greets teachers, pays homage to ex-president Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan

Narendra Modi. File pic

On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

Also Read: Kovind, Modi pay tribute to S. Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet.

"I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal