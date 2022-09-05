Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > News > India News > Article > Teachers Day PM Modi greets teachers pays homage to ex president Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day: PM Modi greets teachers, pays homage to ex-president Radhakrishnan

Updated on: 05 September,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day: PM Modi greets teachers, pays homage to ex-president Radhakrishnan

Narendra Modi. File pic


On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.


Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

Also Read: Kovind, Modi pay tribute to S. Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day


"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet.

"I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi national news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK