Teams recover one body after 16-day op

Rescue personnel at the tunnel collapse site in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. FILE PIC/PTI

Teams working to rescue the trapped workers from the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel which collapsed on February 22 have recovered one body from the debris, officials said on Sunday.

The Kerala cadaver dog squad have been roped in to assist in the rescue efforts and have found human remains inside the tunnel. According to rescue officials, the deceased was found trapped in a machine inside the collapsed section of the tunnel. The Belgian Malinois breed dogs are capable of detecting scent from a depth of up to 15 feet.

“We found one dead body stuck in the machine, with only the hand visible. The rescue teams are currently cutting the machine to retrieve the stuck body,” said the official. On Saturday, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that robotic technology had been deployed to accelerate the ongoing rescue operations.

Calling the incident a national disaster, he emphasised that the state government is utilising the best global technology to overcome the challenges in the final stretch of the 14-kilometre-long tunnel. Visiting the site, he reviewed the situation with officials from multiple national agencies, including State Disaster Management Secretary Arvind Kumar and Army Commandant Parikshit Mehra, who are overseeing the rescue efforts.

Reddy informed that cadaver dogs from Kerala detected a strong odour at a specific location, indicating the presence of three individuals.

Despite continuous efforts by 11 national-level rescue teams over the past two weeks, locating and retrieving the trapped workers remains a challenge. The government is consulting tunnel construction and rescue experts from across the globe to determine the safest course of action. On Saturday, 525 personnel were engaged in the rescue efforts.

