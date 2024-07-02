Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Teen couple found hanging in hotel room in Lucknow

Updated on: 02 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the forensic team are investigating the matter. As per the information, the couple reached the hotel on Sunday and booked a room

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The bodies of a man and a woman, both 19-year-old and supposedly in a relationship, were found hanging in a hotel room under Lucknow's Naka police station area on Monday, police officials said.
 
The incident came to light when the housekeeping staff of the Mini Mahal Hotel in Lucknow's Naka knocked on their door but received no response. Subsequently, the hotel manager informed the police about the matter.


Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, broke the door and found them hanging from a fan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Raveena Tyagi, said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.


The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the forensic team are investigating the matter. As per the information, the couple reached the hotel on Sunday and booked a room.


"Both arrived on Sunday, booked a room and provided their Aadhar cards. They only stepped outside once to fetch water and did not leave again. However, when our housekeeping staff went to clean their room, there was no response," said the hotel manager Vikas. 

We called 112 and informed the police, he added. The DCP said, "Their addresses have been found on Aadhar cards; however, no suicide note was recovered from the spot."

Their family members have been informed, she added. According to the police, the man hailed from Bahraich and was in a private job in Delhi, whereas the woman was a native of Jaunpur and was studying in Lucknow.

