CM Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the public's demands and promised increased compensation for animal losses, including cattle, goats, and sheep.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy held a review meeting in wake of Telangana rains/ X

Listen to this article Telangana govt announces immediate Rs 5 crore aid for flood-hit districts x 00:00

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy approved a Rs 5 crore relief fund for flood-affected districts, including Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet. The state government has declared an ex-gratia payout of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the public's demands and promised increased compensation for animal losses, including cattle, goats, and sheep.

Telangana Rains: State to give report on flood damage to Centre

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said that a complete report on flood damage will be given to the Central Government, along with a formal request for immediate assistance and flood relief. CM Reddy intends to petition the Centre to declare the Telangana floods a national calamity.

In an assessment of ongoing relief activities, CM Reddy directed District Collectors to set up call centres to answer public complaints and keep surveillance in regions where more heavy rains are expected. He also stated that restoring damaged roads and fixing power shortages were top priorities. Furthermore, the Greater Hyderabad Police Commissioners were requested to handle traffic amid the severe rains.

Telangana Rains: PM Modi speaks to CM Revanth Reddy

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Reddy regarding Telangana's flood crisis. The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the devastating effects of the floods, notably in the Khammam district. PM Modi commended the state government for taking proactive efforts to avert loss of life and assured that helicopters will be deployed for emergency services if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy during the next 24 hours, as well as thunderstorms and strong winds in numerous other districts.

"Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm and gusty winds to occur at isolated place in many districts," the IMD said in their weather forecast.