Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Telangana KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort

Telangana: KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort

Updated on: 12 March,2023 06:11 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

Top

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology

Telangana: KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort

K Chandrasekhar Rao. File Pic


Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing abdominal discomfort, an official said adding that he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the treatment of which has been initiated.

The Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology.

He was then shifted to the hospital where he underwent some medical tests.


Also Read: Congress busy digging my grave while I am striving to improve lives of poor: PM Modi

"This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao garu developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and Endoscopy was performed," the statement by the hospital informed.

"A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," it added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Are you a Twitter user?
telangana news India news national news hyderabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK