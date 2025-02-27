Breaking News
Telangana tunnel collapse: Breakthrough very soon, says minister

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Telangana
Eight workers got trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Nagarkurnool district on February 22

Telangana tunnel collapse: Breakthrough very soon, says minister

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed. PIC/PTI

The operation to rescue the eight workers trapped in the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district continued on February 27, six days after the accident. The teams engaged in rescue mission have begun cutting the part of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and other obstacles that are preventing them from going to the spot where they can search for the individuals. 


Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, rat miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort, without compromising their own safety. The irrigation minister, who held a high-level review meet said a breakthrough in reaching the trapped workers could happen very soon, Reddy said.


“After a high-level review meeting at the incident site, it was assessed that the rescue will be completed within two days and that new strategies were being implemented to mitigate challenges inside the tunnel. Real-time monitoring of tunnel conditions was being carried out using advanced imaging systems,” Reddy said in a post on X.


BRS slams chief minister

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday criticised the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for not visiting SLBC tunnel collapse. Criticising the government’s approach in handling the tunnel collapse, Rao (also known as KTR) said, “They have just gone in blindly without any due consultation with the GSI or any other engineering department. 

As a result, Today we have risked the lives of eight people who are stuck in there. Nobody knows if they’re alive or dead, but the chief minister is happily indulging in election campaigns and Delhi trips. He is not even paid a visit to the site. That shows his sincerity and seriousness.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

