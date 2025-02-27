The teams so far were able to reach up to 50 meters before the end of the tunnel only due to muck and debris.

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescuers unable to locate workers x 00:00

In a significant development, a team of experts engaged in rescuing the eight workers who have remained trapped for the past five days in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel were able to reach the end of the tunnel and return, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams so far were able to reach up to 50 meters before the end of the tunnel only due to muck and debris. “A 20 member team comprising NDRF, SDRF and Rat Miners were able to reach the last points of the (tunnel). But there was a lot of debris. They are working out how to go about,” Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad further said the team searched at the location but could not find anything last night. Replying to a query, he said the Geological Survey of India team which has collected samples is yet to submit its reports on soil strength and others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever