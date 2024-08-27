Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France over allegations that the app was being used for illegal activities, including money laundering and drug trafficking. India's IT Ministry has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide an update on the status of Telegram-related concerns in the country

Representational pic

Listen to this article Telegram issue: IT Ministry asks MHA to check on status, violations in Indian context x 00:00

Following the arrest of Telegram Chief Pavel Durov in Paris for alleged offences connected to his messaging platform, India's Information and Technology (IT) Ministry has requested the Home Department to provide an update on the status of concerns over the app in India, reported news agency PTI. According to sources, IT Ministry has also inquired if any violations similar to those reported in France have occurred in the Indian context.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted for comments, the IT Ministry did not provide an immediate response to queries on the matter. However, insiders revealed that the ministry has formally asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review any existing complaints against Telegram and assess what actions, if any, can be initiated.

"Given the developments in France, the IT Ministry has approached MHA to check on any complaints pending against Telegram in India and determine what steps might be appropriate," the sources said. They emphasised that the IT Ministry, while responsible for cybersecurity, is not an investigative body when it comes to cybercrimes, which fall under the purview of law enforcement agencies.

"The primary concern is whether there are any pending complaints against Telegram, or if the situation in India mirrors the one in France, and what actions are necessary if any violations are found," the sources added.

Regarding Telegram's potential use of the "safe harbour" provision, which protects intermediaries from being held liable for third-party content, sources noted that the platform would still be required to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. This cooperation includes providing information when requested and assisting in any investigations related to cybercrimes or other offences.

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday after arriving from Azerbaijan. His arrest followed the issuance of a warrant related to allegations that Telegram was used for illegal activities, including money laundering and drug trafficking. Durov, who holds dual citizenship in France and Russia, is currently under investigation for these charges, as reported by various news outlets.

The IT Ministry's move to seek an update from the MHA underscores the Indian government's vigilance in monitoring potential misuse of digital platforms within its jurisdiction, particularly in light of international developments involving major tech companies.

The situation is being closely monitored, and further actions will likely depend on the findings of the MHA's review.

(With PTI inputs)