Temple worker shot at by man in Manesar, priest among two held

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A temple worker was shot at by the friend of a priest over an argument in the Manesar area here, police said on Monday.

The victim, Vishnu, escaped narrowly after the bullet touched his ear and hit the windshield of a car, they said.

Temple priest Vishalnath Tapsvi and his friend Naveen alias KD have been arrested, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, on the night of June 23, Vishnu along with Vishalnath, Naveen and one Pankaj went to Panchgaon and consumed alcohol.

While coming back to the temple, an argument broke out between Vishnu and Naveen following which the accused fired a shot towards him, he alleged.

The bullet touched Vishnu's left ear and hit the glass of the car and he narrowly escaped, police said.

No complaint was filed in this regard but when Vishnu reached the civil hospital for treatment on Sunday due to severe pain on his ear, the doctors informed the police, they said.

An FIR of attempt to murder was registered against the priest and his accomplice at Manesar police station and they were arrested on Monday, they said.

Manesar ACP Surender Singh said the duo were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody.

