Tempo driver abducted, vehicle stolen: Five booked in Maharashtra

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The driver of a tempo hired by an online food delivery company was allegedly abducted by five persons, who also stole his vehicle carrying goods worth Rs 3 lakh at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night and the whereabouts of the 24-year-old victim are yet to be known, they said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's colleague, a case of dacoity and abduction has been registered against the five unidentified accused, an official of Narpoli police station said.

As per the complaint, the victim loaded goods worth Rs 3 lakh from the online food delivery company in his tempo and started proceeding towards Mumbai to dispatch it. However, the vehicle was waylaid at Mankoli Naka by five persons who came on some motorbikes.

The accused pulled the victim out of the tempo and took him on one of their motorcycles. They also took away the tempo worth Rs 15 lakh, the police said.

"The police have launched a search operation to trace the victim, but his whereabouts are still not known. The motive behind the crime is also being ascertained," the official said.

