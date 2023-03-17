Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Ten killed in fire in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Ten killed in fire in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Updated on: 17 March,2023 02:22 PM IST  |  Peshawar
PTI |

Top

The fire occurred due to short-circuiting, officials in the Seri Pattan area of the lower Koshistan district said

Ten killed in fire in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least 10 people of a family were killed and three injured when the roof of their house collapsed after catching fire in the mountainous district of northwest


Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Friday, rescue authorities said.



The fire occurred due to short-circuiting, officials in the Seri Pattan area of the lower Koshistan district said.


The dead and injured belong to the same family, rescue officials from lower Kohistan and Shangla districts said.

Also Read: Pakistani court extends pause in arresting ex-prime minister Khan

Three persons were rescued during the search and rescue operation.

The injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the district hospital.

The majority of the houses in mountainous districts of the province are made of wooden materials.

Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan expressed their grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

world news pakistan lahore peshawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK