Terror associate of LeT/TRF outfit arrested in J-K's Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

Terror associate of LeT/TRF outfit arrested in J-K's Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

Updated on: 03 July,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

Preliminary questioning identified the suspect as Shakir Ahmad Lone. One pistol, one magazine, eight pistol rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from him

Terror associate of LeT/TRF outfit arrested in J-K's Baramulla, arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with Army 46 RR, arrested a terror associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from his possession at Eco Park crossing, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.


Acting on a specific input about terrorist movement in the Eco Park Crossing area, a joint patrol was conducted by Baramulla Police and Army 46 RR. During the patrol, a suspicious person was observed approaching the team on foot. When the suspect saw the police and security forces, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by the alert patrol team.


Preliminary questioning identified the suspect as Shakir Ahmad Lone. One pistol, one magazine, eight pistol rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from him.


The accused also revealed that he was in touch with a Pakistan-based terror handler and was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Baramulla town.

A case under sections UA (P) and the Arms Act has been registered at PS Baramulla, and an investigation is underway.

More details into the matter are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

