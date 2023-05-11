Breaking News
Terror case: NIA raids at multiple locations in J-K's Baramulla

Updated on: 11 May,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

The raids were carried out at the residence of Abdul Khaliq Regoo at Kansipora, Javid Ahmad Dhobi at Syed Kareem and Shoaib Ahmad Choor at Sangri Colony in Baramulla district, the officials said

Terror case: NIA raids at multiple locations in J-K's Baramulla

Representative image/PTI

Terror case: NIA raids at multiple locations in J-K's Baramulla
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a terror conspiracy case, officials said.


The raids were carried out at the residence of Abdul Khaliq Regoo at Kansipora, Javid Ahmad Dhobi at Syed Kareem and Shoaib Ahmad Choor at Sangri Colony in Baramulla district, the officials said.



Also Read: NIA attaches properties of three men for militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir


Further details are awaited.

The NIA on Wednesday attached properties belonging to three accused persons at various places in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act following court orders.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

