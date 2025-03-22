Breaking News
Terrorism down by 70 per cent under Modi govt Amit Shah

Terrorism down by 70 per cent under Modi govt: Amit Shah

Updated on: 22 March,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Amit Shah also accused previous governments of not taking action against Naxalism

Amit Shah also accused previous governments of not taking action against Naxalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Union HM Amit Shah. File pic

Terrorism down by 70 per cent under Modi govt: Amit Shah
Government has “zero tolerance policy” towards terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday as he also asserted that Maoism will end in India by March 2026. Replying to a debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of the home ministry, he said the Narendra Modi government fulfilled the dream of the architects of the Constitution by abrogating Article 370.


Shah said the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism, and insurgency in the Northeast were among the biggest challenges for India. He also said the number of deaths of civilians and security personnel in terror incidents has drastically come down, while there has been zero incidents of stone pelting in the Kashmir valley.


“There has been a 70 per cent reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during Modi govt; terror incidents too fell sharply,” he said. Shah also said grassroots level democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir by successfully holding elections in urban and rural local bodies. He also accused previous governments of not taking action against Naxalism.


“By March 21, 2026, Maoism will end in this country,” he said. Talking about the Northeast, Shah said the region is by and large peaceful, and ever since the Modi government came to power, a new era of development has been ushered in.

