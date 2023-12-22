Terrorism has not ended: Farooq Abdullah on anti-terror ops

Security personnel on Friday morning conducted a search operation in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism has not ended in the Union Territory hours after four army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday in Srinagar about the latest terror attack, the National Conference President said,"...Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended."

"They(Central govt) are only talking about boosting tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here....", the NC leader warned, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, security personnel on Friday morning conducted a search operation in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists, reported ANI.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening, reported ANI.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said, reported ANI.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences over the death of four soldiers in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday, reported ANI.

"The news of the martyrdom of our soldiers in the dastardly terrorist attack in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, is very sad. The country will always remember their supreme sacrifice in defence of India. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs," Rahul Gandhi Posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

(With inputs from ANI)