Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said. Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there

Representational images. Pic/iStock

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said. Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandit man shot dead by terrorists cremated in Pulwama

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever