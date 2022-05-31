Breaking News
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam

Updated on: 31 May,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Kashmir
PTI |

Top

Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, they said.




An injured Bala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said.


They said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to track down the assailants.

This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

This is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month. While three of the victims were off-duty policeman, four were civilians.

kashmir national news

