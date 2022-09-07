Thane logs 122 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,748

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, there are currently 1,748 active Covid-19 cases in Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 122 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,43,042, a health official said on Wednesday.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the Covid-19 fatality toll in the district to 11,948, the official said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,29,876, he added.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 285 novel Coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection for the first time since August 22, while 516 more patients recovered in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 11,46,725, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,711, said the BMC in a bulletin.

The financial capital has reported zero death linked to the viral infection for the first time since August 22.

