Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > News > India News > Article > Thane records 330 new Covid 19 cases two deaths

Thane records 330 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 01 September,2022 11:53 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Two deaths were also reported on Wednesday, which raised Thane's Covid-19 fatality toll to 11,943

Thane records 330 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 330 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,41,985, a health official said on Thursday.


Two deaths were also reported on Wednesday, which raised Thane's Covid-19 fatality toll to 11,943, he said.

The district currently has 2,369 active Covid-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,28,094.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK