Thane records 330 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 330 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,41,985, a health official said on Thursday.

Two deaths were also reported on Wednesday, which raised Thane's Covid-19 fatality toll to 11,943, he said.

The district currently has 2,369 active Covid-19 cases, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,28,094.

