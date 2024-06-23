The NDA and INDIA bloc go toe to toe over who will be the Pro-tem Speaker ahead of the first session of the Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha MPs attend the orientation programme for the first-time parliamentarians of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi, on July 3, 2019. File Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article The first of many standoffs x 00:00

Ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, the NDA government and the INDIA bloc sparred on the issue of Pro-tem Speaker with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accusing the Congress of resorting to lies and the opposition threatening to refuse to join the panel of chairpersons in the House.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, who is tasked with administering the oath and affirmation to the newly-elected members of the lower house and preside over the election of the Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President had also named five senior members— K Suresh (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste (both BJP) and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) to assist Mahtab in the process that will take place over the first three days of the Lok Sabha Session commencing on June 24.

The contention

Appointment of BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab as Pro-tem Speaker over K Suresh (Congress) by President Droupadi Murmu

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever