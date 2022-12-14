The rise of 'Sardar' Patel: From a barrister to becoming India's first Deputy Prime Minister

Following the path of Gandhi, often working under Gandhi’s shadow, Patel then actively participated in India’s freedom movement. Indeed a juncture of his political future by that time.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. File Photo
Vallabhbhai Patel, a prominent face of the Indian National Congress, known for his active participation in India’s freedom struggle, and as he held key positions as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister – Patel’s journey in both pre and post Independent India is often manifested in contemporary Indian state affairs and political movements.
A barrister in the making
Vallabhbhai Patel – also known as ‘Sardar’ Vallabhbhai Patel – was born in Gujarat’s Nadiad on October 31, 1875. The National Unity Day is observed in India in memory of Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.
Patel belonged to a landowning farmer’s family in Gujarat. He passed his matriculation at the age of 22, and this indeed became a reason behind a criticism he faced from his elders that he was an “unambitious man destined for a commonplace job”. Patel proved everybody wrong, he went on to pass the law examination, often learning on his own while borrowing books from other lawyers and learned ones.
As he passed the bar examination, Patel started practicing law in Gujarat’s Borsad, Godhra and Anand. Patel often received laurels and appreciation for his ‘profound’ skills as a lawyer.
In 1909, Patel lost his wife to cancer. By that time he was already 34-year-old. At the age of 36, Patel went to England to pursue higher education. In 1911, Patel went to London and enrolled himself in Middle Temple Inn, completed his course of 36-long months within 30-months proving his fast learning and ‘intellectual’ capabilities.
Patel then returned to India and settled in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. And as he kept up with his struggle in the legal domain, Patel came to be known among the reputed barristers in the country.
From Gandhi’s ally to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister
Initially, Patel was not involved in India’s freedom struggle, but his role in the movement gradually became evident when he met Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Gujarat’s Godhra in 1917.
Patel’s joining of congress was another juncture for him in his socio-political life. Later on, he became the secretary of Gujarat Sabha, marking a strong position in the Congress and spreading its roots further in the region.
Following the path of Gandhi, often working under Gandhi’s shadow, Patel then actively participated in India’s freedom movement. Amid the rise of plague and famine in 1918, Patel left his job and joined the movement against taxes in Kheda. Patel continuously contributed his time and labor during the movement, became a part of the non-cooperation movement in 1920, traveling around different areas in India, recruiting members and funds at the same time.
Patel was also a part of Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, which led him to earn the title ‘Sardar’ and repute among the masses. The British administration had arrested Patel amid the Salt Satyagraha in 1930.
Patel was also arrested during the Quit India Movement in 1942. The British regime imprisoned the then entire Congress Working Committee for nearly three years in Ahmedabad’s fort.
Vallabhbhai Patel more often stood in support of a ‘secular nation’, bracing civil liberties and fundamental rights. He openly voiced against untouchability, alcohol consumption, and caste-related discrimination.
As India became Independent from the 20 decades-long British reign, Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister of India – a position held from 1947 to 1950. He also became the first Home Minister of India.
Within these few years Patel worked aggressively and rapidly, on India’s policies and government-led decisions. One of the major issues that Patel’s names surface with, even today, is his ‘legacy’ in accession of 565 princely states into the Union of India. Patel lost his life on 15 December 1950 at Birla house in Bombay after suffering a massive heart attack.