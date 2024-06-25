Breaking News
Their total seats in last three elections stand less than BJPs seats in 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes jibe at Congress

Updated on: 25 June,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Madhya Pradesh
ANI |

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi had set an "unprecedented benchmark."

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File Pic

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday hit out at Congress and said people who are jumping unnecessarily after winning 99 seats have to understand that their combined total seats in the last three elections stands less than Bharatiya Janata Party's seats in 2024.


"The people who are jumping unnecessarily after winning 99 seats, need to understand that their combined total seats in the last three elections stand less than the BJP's seats in 2024. Count their 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, count their 56 seats of 2019, and add their 42 seats in 2014, even after this they have got less than 240 seats," Scindia told ANI.


He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi had set an "unprecedented benchmark."


"This is the first time in 75 years that something like this has happened. PM Narendra Modi has set an unprecedented benchmark... We have full faith that India will further grow on the global stage under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

In the Modi 3.0 cabinet, Scindia has become the Union Minister of Communications.

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday assumed charge as Union Minister of Communications. After taking charge, he told reporters that he was honoured to be given the ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A descendant of the former royal family of Gwalior, Scindia severed his ties with the Congress party in 2020 after 18 years and joined the BJP along with his 22 loyalist MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 540929 votes.

The Guna constituency has been a stronghold of the Scindia family for a long time.

