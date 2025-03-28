"There are many doubts about Government data": Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Shah was responding in the Lok Sabha to the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was later passed by the House.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has raised concerns over the reliability of government data, stating that there are significant doubts regarding its integrity. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "There are many questions about the integrity of government data. There are many doubts about government data. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the integrity of the data."

Khurshid's remarks came after Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of relying on NGO-generated data instead of official government reports. "Since Rahul Gandhi has become a leader of the INDI alliance, he looks for the data issued by NGOs apart from the government. Sometimes, he reads speeches written by NGOs," Shah said.

Shah was responding in the Lok Sabha to the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was later passed by the House. Shah's comments followed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that he was often not allowed to speak in the House. "I am never allowed to speak. I don't know what they are scared of?" Gandhi said to reporters.

Following this, a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders gave a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating how the ruling party is violating the traditions, rules and culture of the House. Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Amit Shah said India is not a 'Dharamshala' and those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the country.

"Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala'(rest house)...If someone comes to the nation to give its contribution to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said. Shah said that it is very important to know who enters the nation's border.

"Immigration is not a separate issue. Many issues of the country are linked to it. From the point of view of national security, it is very important to know who enters the nation's borders. We will also keep a close watch on those who will endanger the security of the country," he added. The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

