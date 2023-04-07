Breaking News
There will be change of power in 2024, five states to decide country's destiny, says Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 07 April,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Sanjay Raut also slammed the Union government for its "silence" on China despite the latter's "incursions"

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/PTI


Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said there will be change of power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh deciding the "destiny" of the country.


He also slammed the Union government for its "silence" on China despite the latter's "incursions".



"There will definitely be change of power in the country after 2024. I can say this very confidently," Raut, a key aide of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said while being interviewed at an event here.


He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's "real power" was in instigating Hindu-Muslim riots and creating an atmosphere of tension between India and Pakistan for electoral gains.

Slamming the Union government's silence on China, he said, "Then why not create atmosphere of tension between India and China because China has made incursions into the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have not uttered a word on China, Raut alleged.

He also said the BJP's Hindutva was "stolen and bogus".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

