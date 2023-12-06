Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that there will be no Marathas left in Maharashtra if all of them get Kunbi certificates

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Maharashtra minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that there will be no Marathas left in Maharashtra if all of them get Kunbi certificates, reported the PTI.

"If Marathas get blanket Kunbi OBC certificates, there will be no separate identity of the Maratha community in Maharashtra," Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday amid the Maratha quota row, as per the PTI.

Kunbi, a community associated with agriculture, is grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Maharashtra and enjoys reservation benefits in education and government jobs.

The Marathas, led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, have been demanding inclusion of their community in the OBC category so that they also get quota benefits. CM Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has started the process of giving Kunbi caste certificates to those Marathas who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis, the news agency reported.

When asked whether the inclusion of Marathas will affect the OBC reservation, Chhagan Bhujbal said in a sarcastic vein, "I feel now that there is no need to do anything else because all Maratha community members are taking Kunbi certificates and getting included in the OBC category. Hence, no Maratha will be left in Maharashtra as all of them are becoming Kunbis. I think there is no need for any other solution," according to PTI.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal was speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

To a query on the hearing of a curative petition in the Supreme Court, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said, "I have already said whether you do curative petition or bring some other bill, when all are turning Kunbis and becoming part of OBC category, then who will be left out?"

The curative petition was filed against the Supreme Court's May 2021 judgment, striking down the Maharashtra legislation providing reservation for Maratha community.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 7 to 20. Maratha reservation is one of the prominent issues that will be discussed during the session.

(with PTI inputs)

