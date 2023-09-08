Three absconding shooters working for gangster Sonu Khatri held: Punjab Police

According to an official release by Punjab Police, one shooter was arrested from the India-Nepal border while another two were apprehended from Gurguram

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police arrested three absconding shooters working for gangster Sonu Khatri, according to an official statement.

According to an official release by Punjab Police, one shooter was arrested from the India-Nepal border while another two were apprehended from Gurguram.

"In a pan India operation, AGTF Punjab in coordination with central agencies has successfully arrested 3 absconding shooters handled by Gangster Sonu Khatri, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda. One person has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal border and two from Gurugram," DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav posted on social media platform X.

"They were involved in a daylight shootout at Metro Plaza, Zirakpur. The arrested persons were involved in five murders, seven attempts to murder and many more heinous crimes," the police informed through a statement.

The police informed further that they seized three foreign-made sophisticated pistols from the accused shooters.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

