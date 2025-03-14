Breaking News
Three arrested with drugs in Thoubal district of Manipur

Updated on: 14 March,2025 09:37 AM IST  |  Imphal
PTI

The accused had more than 100 kg of WY tablets in their possession. The seizure was made by a joint team of the state police and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Two of the arrested men are from Assam

Three persons were arrested with over 100 kg of WY tablets in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Friday.


The seizure was made by a joint team of the state police and the Narcotics Control Bureau from near Lilong police station, they said.


Two of those arrested were from Assam, they added.


The accused were identified as Amaldas Xalxo of Assam's Golaghat, Mahedi Alom of Assam's Morigaon, and Mohammad Khurshid of Lilong Hangamthabi in Thoubal.

A truck and a four-wheeler were also seized in the operation, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

manipur india India news national news Narcotics Control Bureau

