Home > News > India News > Article > Three criminal law bills tabled in Rajya Sabha

Updated on: 21 December,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Top

The government on Thursday moved three bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to replace the colonial-era criminal laws. Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for the passage of the three redrafted bills.

View of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for the passage of the three redrafted bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills in Rajya Sabha.


The Lok Sabha had passed these bills on Wednesday.


These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Initiating a debate on them, BJP's Brijalal said they will end the colonial legacy.

Rajya Sabha amit shah India news national news delhi

