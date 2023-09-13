This follows the violence at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8

People take part in a prayer service for peace in Manipur, at Dimapur, Nagaland on September 3. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Three killed as violence flares up again in Manipur x 00:00

Ambush took place between Ireng & Karam Vaiphei villages in tribal-dominated Kanggui area 23 MLAs seek territorial integrity of state Restrictions on use of ‘press’ on stickers, jackets

At least three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning, an official said. He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in tribal-dominated Kanggui area. “The incident took place in the morning when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei,” the official said.

Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kangpokpi-based civil society organisation, condemned the attack. “If the Union government is serious about its appeal for restoration of normalcy, it must immediately declare all the valley districts as disturbed areas and impose the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958,” COTU said in a statement.

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Restrictions on use of ‘press’ on stickers, jackets

To check misuse of jackets, vest and stickers with wording and inscription “Press”, the Manipur government has allowed the use of these only to those possessing genuine identity cards from media organisations and holding accreditation cards from the state and central governments, officials said on Tuesday.

23 MLAs seek territorial integrity of state

Twenty three MLAs in the ruling BJP-led government in Manipur have signed a resolution, pledging to protect the territorial integrity of the strife-torn state.

The MLAs also resolved that they would soon proceed to Delhi to persuade the central leadership to bring a solution to the present crisis at the earliest.

Interestingly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not among the signatories.

SC protects ex-Army officer, professor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from any coercive action to a retired colonel, Vijaykant Chenji, against whom an FIR was lodged by the Manipur police allegedly on the basis of the contents of his book published in January 2022. The top court also protected a professor, Henminlun, against possible coercive action in connection with another FIR lodged on the basis of his alleged speech made in public.

180

No of people killed in state in ethnic violence since May

