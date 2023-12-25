Three killed in accident due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer

Three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday morning

Three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, four friends from Gujarat who were returning in a car after visiting the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer collided with another vehicle due to dense fog on Monday morning.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, they said.

All four youths got trapped in the car, police said, adding three of them died on the spot while one was seriously injured.

The accident took place on National Highway-68 near the Dhorimanna toll plaza in Barmer district, police said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

Kesharam, the head constable of Dhorimanna police station, said that the deceased were identified as Vishnu (50), Jitin (48) and Jignesh Kumar (50).

The local people took the four youths to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three of them dead, said Kesharam and added that all three were residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary, police said, adding the post-mortem will be done after arrival of the family members.

Meanwhile, three people, including two passengers of a bus, died and some others were injured when it collided head on with a rice-laden truck on Monday morning, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, about 20 passengers were injured in the accident.

Bahraich District Magistrate Monica Rani and Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma reached the incident site and the district hospital and took stock of relief, rescue and treatment given to the injured.

The SP told reporters that the truck was coming from Shravasti to Bahraich and the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Balrampur. Both the vehicles collided head on near the Dharaswan village on Bahraich-Shravasti road in Kotwali Dehat police station area.

He added that according to the information received so far, three people have died in this accident. The vehicles have been straightened with the help of JCB. The injured are being treated in hospitals. The dead included two bus passengers, he said.

He said that the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

District Magistrate Monica Rani told reporters that some injured people have been admitted at the Gilola community health centre in Shravasti as it is close to the accident site. (With inputs from agencies)