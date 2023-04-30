The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad, lost control at a turn and ran into the wall late on Saturday

Representative Image

Listen to this article Three killed, nine hurt as bus rams into wall in Rajasthan's Rajsamand x 00:00

Three men were killed and nine injured when the private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a wall in the Nathdwara area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad, lost control at a turn and ran into the wall late on Saturday, they said.

Also Read: Rajasthan man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

Anand Kumar (34), Ranveer Meghwal (38) and Babulal Godara (26) died on the spot while nine others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.