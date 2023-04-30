Breaking News
Three killed, nine hurt as bus rams into wall in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Updated on: 30 April,2023 01:27 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad, lost control at a turn and ran into the wall late on Saturday

Three men were killed and nine injured when the private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a wall in the Nathdwara area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Sunday.


The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad, lost control at a turn and ran into the wall late on Saturday, they said.



Anand Kumar (34), Ranveer Meghwal (38) and Babulal Godara (26) died on the spot while nine others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police added. 

