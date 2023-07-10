Breaking News
Three minors among 4 drown in ghat crowded with devotees in Bihar

Three minors among 4 drown in ghat crowded with devotees in Bihar

Updated on: 10 July,2023 04:18 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI

The incident occurred at the Ganga ghat in Barari area, where a large number of devotees had gathered to take a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of the holy day

Three minors among 4 drown in ghat crowded with devotees in Bihar

Representational Pic

Four people, including three minors, drowned in the Ganga river while taking a bath in a crowded ghat in Bihar's Katihar district on Monday, an auspicious day for the Hindus in the holy month of Shravan, police said.


The incident occurred at the Ganga ghat in Barari area, where a large number of devotees had gathered to take a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of the holy day.


The deceased people were identified as Shivam Kumar (15), Mohan Kumar (18), Pappu Kumar (16) and Harsha Kumar (14). It is being examined how, despite all arrangements, the incident took place, Manish Kumar Rajak, SHO of Barari Police station, told reporters.


The month of 'Shravan', also known as 'Sravana' or 'Sawan', is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The devotees observe fast on each Monday of this month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bihar ganga news India news national news

