Three minors among 4 drown in ghat crowded with devotees in Bihar

Representational Pic

Four people, including three minors, drowned in the Ganga river while taking a bath in a crowded ghat in Bihar's Katihar district on Monday, an auspicious day for the Hindus in the holy month of Shravan, police said.

The incident occurred at the Ganga ghat in Barari area, where a large number of devotees had gathered to take a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of the holy day.

The deceased people were identified as Shivam Kumar (15), Mohan Kumar (18), Pappu Kumar (16) and Harsha Kumar (14). It is being examined how, despite all arrangements, the incident took place, Manish Kumar Rajak, SHO of Barari Police station, told reporters.

The month of 'Shravan', also known as 'Sravana' or 'Sawan', is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The devotees observe fast on each Monday of this month.

