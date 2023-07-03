The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Three pilgrims killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh x 00:00

A truck rammed into tractor-trolley on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, killing three 'kanwarias' and leaving 12 others injured, police said.

The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, SHO, Mansurpur, R Tyagi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (23), Rohit (22) and Anmol (22).

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and the truck has been seized.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever