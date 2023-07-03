Breaking News
Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?
Maharashtra: Disaster averted in CR ghat landslide
Mumbai: Fans manage to snatch one iconic double-decker from scrap heap
Mumbai: MHADA to verify building permits for bungalows in Ghatkopar Colony
Mumbai: BMC chief breaks down civic expenses to refute Aaditya Thackeray’s scam allegations
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Three pilgrims killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

Three pilgrims killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 03 July,2023 12:29 PM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP)
PTI |

Top

The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, an official said

Three pilgrims killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Three pilgrims killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh
x
00:00

A truck rammed into tractor-trolley on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, killing three 'kanwarias' and leaving 12 others injured, police said.


The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, SHO, Mansurpur, R Tyagi said.


The deceased have been identified as Ajay (23), Rohit (22) and Anmol (22).


The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and the truck has been seized.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
uttar pradesh haridwar India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK